Wednesday, Aug. 5
• 800 block of Capelle – citizen contact
• 200 block of Royer Lane – assault
• 500 block of Walnut – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)
• 600 block of Yennie – business check
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 200 block of Michael Drive – missing juvenile
• 1300 block of Broadway – dealer's license
• 1400 block of Persimmon – follow up
Thursday, Aug. 6
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 1400 block of Hilltop Lane – disturbance
• Casey Boulevard and Jefferson Street – abandoned auto
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 700 block of Albatross – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• I-70 at the 25 mile marker – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 900 block of Cross Creek – alarm
• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance
Friday, Aug. 7
• 1200 block of Graystone Drive – check the well being
• 400 block of Rock Creek Lane – citizen contact
• 600 block of Westview Drive – parking complaint
• Route BB and Interstate 70 – prisoner transport
• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – alarm
• Interstate 70 and Route BB – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 200 block of Broadway – disturbance
• 100 block of Parker – suspicious vehicle
Saturday, Aug. 8
• Walnut and Main streets – Animal Control
• 900 block of Maplewood Court – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1700 block of Helen Court – alarm
• Old U.S. 40 – area check
• 1100 block of Willow – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)
• 300 block of Old U.S. 40 – disturbance
• 200 block of Broadway – citizen contact
• Cannon and Main Sts – citizen contact
Sunday, Aug. 9
• 500 block of Whitestone – runaway juvenile
• 1000 block of Scenic Drive – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Golfview Drive – disturbance
• 1000 block of Montana Ridge – suspicious vehicle
• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Whitney Court – citizen contact
Monday, Aug. 10
• 1200 block of Lone Star Court – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Willow – stealing
• 400 block of Rock Creek Lane – suspicious vehicle
• 700 block of Main Street – found property
• 200 block of Main Street – suspicious activity
Tuesday, Aug. 11
• 1900 block of Elmwood Drive – area check
• 1600 block of High View – warrant service
• 400 block of Europa – welfare check
• 1100 block of Smith Street – prisoner transport
• Main and Interstate 70 – disturbance
• U.S. 40 and EE Kirby – leaving the scene of an accident