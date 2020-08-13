Wednesday, Aug. 5

• 800 block of Capelle – citizen contact

• 200 block of Royer Lane – assault

• 500 block of Walnut – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)

• 600 block of Yennie – business check

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 200 block of Michael Drive – missing juvenile

• 1300 block of Broadway – dealer's license

• 1400 block of Persimmon – follow up

Thursday, Aug. 6

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing

• 1400 block of Hilltop Lane – disturbance

• Casey Boulevard and Jefferson Street – abandoned auto

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing

• 700 block of Albatross – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• I-70 at the 25 mile marker – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 900 block of Cross Creek – alarm

• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance

Friday, Aug. 7

• 1200 block of Graystone Drive – check the well being

• 400 block of Rock Creek Lane – citizen contact

• 600 block of Westview Drive – parking complaint

• Route BB and Interstate 70 – prisoner transport

• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – alarm

• Interstate 70 and Route BB – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

• 200 block of Broadway – disturbance

• 100 block of Parker – suspicious vehicle

Saturday, Aug. 8

• Walnut and Main streets – Animal Control

• 900 block of Maplewood Court – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1700 block of Helen Court – alarm

• Old U.S. 40 – area check

• 1100 block of Willow – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)

• 300 block of Old U.S. 40 – disturbance

• 200 block of Broadway – citizen contact

• Cannon and Main Sts – citizen contact

Sunday, Aug. 9

• 500 block of Whitestone – runaway juvenile

• 1000 block of Scenic Drive – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1100 block of Golfview Drive – disturbance

• 1000 block of Montana Ridge – suspicious vehicle

• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of Whitney Court – citizen contact

Monday, Aug. 10

• 1200 block of Lone Star Court – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1100 block of Willow – stealing

• 400 block of Rock Creek Lane – suspicious vehicle

• 700 block of Main Street – found property

• 200 block of Main Street – suspicious activity

Tuesday, Aug. 11

• 1900 block of Elmwood Drive – area check

• 1600 block of High View – warrant service

• 400 block of Europa – welfare check

• 1100 block of Smith Street – prisoner transport

• Main and Interstate 70 – disturbance

• U.S. 40 and EE Kirby – leaving the scene of an accident