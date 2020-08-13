Thursday

Aug 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM


Wednesday, Aug. 5


• 800 block of Capelle – citizen contact


• 200 block of Royer Lane – assault


• 500 block of Walnut – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)


• 600 block of Yennie – business check


• 700 block of Main Street – stealing


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 200 block of Michael Drive – missing juvenile


• 1300 block of Broadway – dealer's license


• 1400 block of Persimmon – follow up


Thursday, Aug. 6


• 700 block of Main Street – stealing


• 1400 block of Hilltop Lane – disturbance


• Casey Boulevard and Jefferson Street – abandoned auto


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 700 block of Main Street – stealing


• 700 block of Albatross – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)


• I-70 at the 25 mile marker – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 900 block of Cross Creek – alarm


• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance


Friday, Aug. 7


• 1200 block of Graystone Drive – check the well being


• 400 block of Rock Creek Lane – citizen contact


• 600 block of Westview Drive – parking complaint


• Route BB and Interstate 70 – prisoner transport


• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – alarm


• Interstate 70 and Route BB – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)


• 200 block of Broadway – disturbance


• 100 block of Parker – suspicious vehicle


Saturday, Aug. 8


• Walnut and Main streets – Animal Control


• 900 block of Maplewood Court – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 1700 block of Helen Court – alarm


• Old U.S. 40 – area check


• 1100 block of Willow – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)


• 300 block of Old U.S. 40 – disturbance


• 200 block of Broadway – citizen contact


• Cannon and Main Sts – citizen contact


Sunday, Aug. 9


• 500 block of Whitestone – runaway juvenile


• 1000 block of Scenic Drive – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 1100 block of Golfview Drive – disturbance


• 1000 block of Montana Ridge – suspicious vehicle


• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 600 block of Whitney Court – citizen contact


Monday, Aug. 10


• 1200 block of Lone Star Court – disturbance


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 1100 block of Willow – stealing


• 400 block of Rock Creek Lane – suspicious vehicle


• 700 block of Main Street – found property


• 200 block of Main Street – suspicious activity


Tuesday, Aug. 11


• 1900 block of Elmwood Drive – area check


• 1600 block of High View – warrant service


• 400 block of Europa – welfare check


• 1100 block of Smith Street – prisoner transport


• Main and Interstate 70 – disturbance


• U.S. 40 and EE Kirby – leaving the scene of an accident