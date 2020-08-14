Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in west Independence left one person dead.

The shooting happened about 10:50 p.m. in the 9300 block of East 16th Street South, a residential area south of Truman Road and west of Winner Road. When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Police did not take anyone into custody and as of Friday morning had not released any suspect information. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477, IPD Tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

The shooting marks the 10th homicide this year in Independence.