The city of Independence will reopen park playgrounds Monday, but spray grounds will remain closed for the rest of the year as a public health precaution during the pandemic.

Playgrounds have been closed since the spring, though the city reopened some courts and ball fields in the summer. Spray grounds have been closed because workers could come in close contact with users when they make filter changes.

Parks, Recreation and Tourism staff will sanitize playground structures twice a week, the city said in a press release, and Mayor Eileen Weir urged continued caution.

"We have confidence in our citizens that appropriate precautions will be taken while enjoying our parks," Weir said, "including wearing masks at all times and social distancing, and will provide families and individuals with more options for lower-risk activities in our city."