JEFFERSON CITY -- Protesters returned to the capital city Thursday, marching through downtown streets and denouncing a special legislative session Gov. Mike Parson called last month.

Among the roughly 80 protesters was Cori Bush, who defeated longtime U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-University City, in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary.

"This is how we win -- all of us together!" Bush told the crowd.

Protesters with the group Expect Us have criticized parts of Parson's agenda, including a proposal that could lead to more juvenile offenders serving time in adult prisons, scrapping St. Louis' residency requirement for police officers, and allowing the attorney general to intervene in St. Louis homicide cases.

State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, said the governor's "tough-on-crime" approach wouldn't work.

"We know we need officers, but we also know we need social workers with officers," he said to the crowd. "We know we need mental health opportunities in our communities. We know we need livable wage jobs. We know we need adequate education like they've got in Parkway and Ladue."

After a round of speeches, protesters marched down High Street, in front of the Capitol building. Two demonstrators held a banner that said, "Criminal justice reform, not rhetoric."

The group's march on High Street didn't last long. More than a dozen police officers formed a line blocking the road. One officer warned that protesters who stayed in the street could be arrested.

Two officers in an unmarked cruiser filmed protesters; a drone hovered above the crowd.

The protesters marched down sidewalks toward the Cole County Jail and Cole County Sheriff's Office.

Outside the jail, Bush called on officers to come outside and speak to protesters. Police arrested eight protesters outside of the Governor's Mansion on July 30 after officers instructed protesters to leave the road in front of the mansion.

Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson later charged the eight protesters with misdemeanors. A group of protesters returned last week and disrupted debate in the Missouri Senate on Parson's crime package.

Aldridge said police overreacted last month and proved the protesters' point that officers are too aggressive.

"If you want to do better, we're going to give you a few minutes to course correct," Bush said into a megaphone outside the jail. "Come out and be decent and say 'hey look, we didn't do it right the first time.'"

Whatever you "do to people, may that same thing happen to your children when you are not around," she said.

Unlike July 30, police on Thursday weren't in riot gear. When protesters entered the roadway outside the Governor's Mansion, officers in standard uniforms walked in formation onto the street. The protesters returned to the sidewalk to avoid arrest.

The protesters chanted "deescalate" from the sidewalk as the police retreated from the roadway.

"We did just deescalate," one of the officers told a protester.

Parson was in Sedalia on Thursday to attend a youth livestock show. Lawmakers return Monday to Jefferson City to continue debate.