Kimah McDonald texted her brother Sunday evening, asking him to call police because her husband was threatening her in her Independence home.

As officers arrived and first approached the home, though, McDonald’s husband allegedly shot her once in the forehead, killing the 44-year-old woman.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged the husband, 63-year-old Larnell McDonald of Kansas City, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to court documents, Larnell told police he didn’t mean to shoot his wife, according to court documents, but the gun "just went off" and "I shouldn’t have did it."

Court documents filed Monday say Kimah McDonald texted her brother that "Wink" (Larnell’s nickname) was threatening her and to call for police. One text read: "He told me when I go to sleep I better lock my door."

When officers arrived at the home at the 2600 block of South Arlington Avenue, off Westport Road in a west Independence neighborhood, they approached the home and heard a gunshot. Officers then learned from dispatch that Larnell had called 911 and asked for police, and they called for him to come outside, which he did. When asked if his wife was OK, he said no.

Police found Kimah dead on her bed, and a gun on the bedroom floor. Kimah’s brother said his sister and Larnell had been talking for a few months about separating, which Larnell confirmed. Larnell said he didn’t mean to shoot Kimah and that it went off in the heat of the moment.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000 cash.