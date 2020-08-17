During this COVID-19 staycation summer, Kit and I took a trip down memory lane along Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail while celebrating his birthday here at Boomerang Creek. And should you, dear reader, want to take this road trip yourself in safer times, here is the journey in a nutshell.

From Boone County, the trip by car to Louisville is under seven hours. If you love rivers as Kit and I do, you will cross the Missouri, the Mississippi and the O-high-O along the way.

I-64 across southern Illinois and Indiana is a section of the Eisenhower Interstate Highway bordered by lush fields of corn and soybeans laid out on a Grant Wood canvas. Meticulously maintained two-story, white wooden farm houses surrounded by mature trees are perched with their barns and grain silos on knolls set in wide-open landscapes largely unbroken by forest. This is the heart of the Corn Belt, no doubt about it.

In southern Indiana and central Kentucky limestone and shale cuts line stretches of highway in much the same way that they do along Missouri’s Hwy 63 south of Ashland. Crossing the Ohio Bridge that connects this region of Indiana to Louisville, you enter a city that feels like home. It is a southern city whose streets are shaded in summer by graceful mimosas and venerable old granddaddy-aged trees. A wealth of impressive stone churches extend from the downtown into every neighborhood. Neat yards great and small are filled with beds of tall black-eyed susans.

Historic neighborhoods along Frankfort Avenue support an independent bookstore, coffee and gelato shops, restaurants and cafes, art galleries, a hardware store and an early 20th century "Free Public Library." Small businesses and single-family homes line a two-lane street shared by pedestrian, bike, auto and rail traffic. Traditionally, neighborhood farmers markets in church parking lots offer fresh produce and flowers, grass-fed meats, eggs and honey, and conversation with friends over a serving of goat cheese omelet or homemade tomato pie.

From its riverfront origins, Louisville’s neighborhoods have grown outward over time, incorporating acres of public parks (one designed by Frederick Olmstead, another by his son), an historic public water works and the city’s first airfield. Louisville Slugger bats are still manufactured in the heart of the city’s vibrant downtown. Churchill Downs, site of the Kentucky Derby, is just minutes away.

As part of the trip, there were stops along Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail. Bardstown Road, the old turnpike into and southward from the city, was our route to a rich blend of local geography and the unique heritage of Kentucky’s centuries-old art of bourbon distilling. For geographers and lovers of etymology, the Bourbon Trail’s distilleries are a palimpsest of the land that produces bourbon — America’s only native spirit — and distillery families that trace their heritage back seven generations. Wild Turkey, Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill, Knob Creek and Woodford Reserve all take their names from the land itself. Elijah Craig, Jim Beam, Basel Hayden, Booker, Bulleit and Jack Daniels (a Tennessee bourbon) illustrate the age-old tradition of using family names.

When George Washington’s 1791 Whiskey Tax drove Scots and Irish distillers westward from Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, they settled into the flatlands of central Kentucky where the mineral rich limestone watershed provided the iron-free water needed to distill whiskey from grains that were at hand — corn, barley and rye.

In Bardstown, we had a lunch of regional food classics at the historic 1779 Old Talbott Tavern — fried catfish, barbequed pork, fried green tomatoes and "to die for" corn fritters. In the tavern’s historic bar, I stopped at a framed Maker’s Mark ad picturing this local, small batch bourbon with its unique packaging and signature neck hand-dipped in red sealing wax. The caption read, "My brother introduced me to two redheads. One has left me, but I’m still quite devoted to the other."

Our next stop was Loretto, a tiny town known worldwide for two locally inspired spirits — the Catholic Sisters of Loretto and Maker’s Mark small batch bourbon. In 1953, T.W. Samuels, a fourth generation distiller, rebuilt a small distillery fed by limestone springs in nearby Happy Hollow and set out to reinvigorate Kentucky’s declining bourbon industry.

After burning his great-grandfather’s secret family whiskey recipe, T.W. coupled local corn and winter wheat (lighter and gentler than rye) — grown in soil with the same composition as his distillery’s land. "In the process," current CEO Bill Jr. suggests, "Dad ‘reinvented’ bourbon whiskey." Bill Jr.’s mother came up with the unusual shape of their bottle, its hand-lettered label on colonial-looking paper, and the trademark seal molded into the glass like a pewter-maker’s mark. Every year, the company comes up with a new ad. In 1998, it featured the sealed top of a Maker’s Mark’s bottle with red wax trickling like strands of hair down the bottle’s neck. The caption read, "Kentucky’s Natural Redhead — not just another pretty face."

While we missed being on the open road this COVID-19 August, we retraced our earlier Kentucky adventures after opening a bottle of Maker’s Mark gifted to Kit on his 82nd birthday. Dinner al fresco was pan roasted corn off the cob and a tomato pie made with our own Brandywine tomatoes, sautéed onions, cheddar and Parmesan cheese blended with mayonnaise and basil. The memories, libations and pie made it a divine stay-at-home road trip.

Cathy Salter is a geographer and columnist who lives with her husband, Kit, in southern Boone County at a place they call Boomerang Creek.