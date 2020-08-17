Independence Police are investigating a homicide after they were called to deal with a domestic disturbance Sunday night and found a woman shot dead.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the 2600 block of South Arlington Avenue, off Westport Road in a west Independence neighborhood. Officers found Kimah McDonald, 44, of Independence, dead inside a home. They took a person at the scene into custody, and investigators are not looking for any other suspects in the case.

Police also continue to investigate last Thursday’s homicide in Independence and have made no arrests.

In that case, police were dispatched about 10:50 p.m. to the 9300 block of East 16th Street South, a residential area south of Truman Road and west of Winner Road. Officers found 24-year-old Shonay Persinger of Kansas City dead.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477, IPD Tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

Of the city’s 10 homicides this year, five have occurred in the last four weeks. Before the two latest homicides, prosecutors had filed charges in the previous three.