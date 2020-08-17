University of Missouri Health Care performed more COVID-19 tests last week than in any week since mid-July with the highest positive rate recorded since cases began surging in June in Boone County and the state.

Data compiled by the Tribune showed about 8.5 percent of the people tested last week were positive. And on Monday, more than four dozen cars were lined up at Mizzou North’s drive-through testing site awaiting their turn.

University students are arriving in town, with classes set to begin next Monday, and Columbia Public Schools is closely watching case counts this week to determine how classes will be conducted after opening day on Sept. 8.

The county reported 12 new cases on Monday after tallying 50 on Sunday, only the fifth day with a count that high. To reopen with full in-person instruction, case counts would have to fall almost to zero over the next week. To avoid opening with only online instruction, the daily count must remain below about 80 per day.

Columbia schools will be fully open if there have been fewer than 10 cases per 10,000 residents over the past 14 days as of next Monday. The district will implement online-only instruction if counts are above 50 per 10,000.

Through Sunday afternoon, the district case rate was tracking at 24 cases per 10,000 over the past two weeks.

There have been 1,619 confirmed infections with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in Boone County through Monday afternoon. Statewide, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,148 new infections, bringing the total to 68,623, and 26 additional deaths, bringing the toll to 1,393 since the first death was reported in Boone County in March.

Over the past 28 days, Missouri has reported 1,000 or more new COVID-19 cases on 23 days.

Many of the state’s largest communities have passed ordinances mandating face masks in public. On Saturday, inundated with complaints about people not following social distancing guidelines at bars, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas decided to check for himself.

Lucas told the Kansas City Star that on Saturday night, he spent two hours dropping by or looking into eight businesses in the city. His decision to spot check came after a video circulated online showing more than 100 people — most without masks — at an event in the Power & Light District.

The Democratic mayor publicized his personal cell phone number and he's received several messages about people ignoring guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. He decided to check out establishments in various neighborhoods of the city: Midtown-Westport, Country Club Plaza and the 18th and Vine Jazz District, where he lives.

Lucas told the Star that most businesses were trying to follow public health guidance. He found "one bad actor," another that did an "outstanding" job following protocols, and most somewhere in the middle.

"There was one establishment I went to that appeared to be following absolutely no protections in the slightest," said Lucas, who did not name the business.

He said he might revisit the idea of imposing an outdoor mask order to curb the spread of the virus among large outdoor crowds.