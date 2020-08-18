Drury University Honors Local Students

Drury University in Springfield, Mo., has named several local students to the dean’s list, which requires a grade point average of 3.6 or higher. Local students receiving this honor:

• Katie Cole, Blue Springs High School.

• Tabitha Fritz, Blue Springs High School.

• Jared Lafal, Blue Springs High School.

• Lydia Lafal, Blue Springs High School.

• Carter Lipari, Blue Springs High School.

• Caitlyn Smith, Blue Springs High School.

• Emilee Harless, Truman High School.

• Maclen Johnson, Truman High School.

• Andrew Ramirez, Truman High School.

• Olivia Smith, Truman High School.

• Kayle Welch, Truman High School.

Benedictine College graduates, dean’s list

Two Blue Springs residents graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas this spring.

Faith Harding received a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education. She also was named to the president’s list for the spring semester.

Joseph Swingle received a bachelor of arts degree in finance.

In addition, Independence resident Katherine Black was named to the dean’s list.

University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate

Jonathan Becker of Blue Springs received his master of science degree in economics in May at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The commencement exercises were virtual as a result of COVID-19.

Missouri University of Science & Technology honor list

Several local students, who have achieved grade point averages of 3.2 or higher, have been named to the Missouri University S&T honor list for the spring semester:

• Blue Springs – Samantha Baker, Tyler Dye, Cameron Fox, Ethan Galloway, Brock Harden, Michael Herman Jr., Caleb Lawatsch, Logan Leaver, Jonathan Little, Ethan Mitchell, Sarah Scherich, Samuel Slayton, Emily Stewart, Pelt Van, Josiah Wade.

• Buckner – Garrett Schuster.

• Independence – Charley Burton, Caitlyn Crowley, Aimee Dietiker, Emma Heide, Connor Jones, Sean Martin, Remy Mathenia, Robert meadows, Ty Murphy, Eric Rogman, Chandler Wallander, Michael Ward.

Missouri Western State University graduates

Local students who have graduated from Missouri Western this spring include the following:

• Kayla Marie Blystone, Blue Springs, bachelor of general studies.

• McKenzie N. Blystone, Blue Springs, bachelor of science.

• Alex Joshua Brunton, Blue Springs, graduate certificate in forensic investigations.

• Lonnie Dobard II, Blue Springs, bachelor of science.

• Diazhane M. Ellis, Blue Springs, bachelor of science.

• Jenna M. Sorensen, Blue Springs, bachelor of science.

• Kelsy Sparks, Blue Springs, bachelor of science.

• Angelica R. Lozano, Grain Valley, bachelor of science.

• Linda E. Finger, Independence, bachelor of science.

• Ciera R. Perez, Independence, bachelor of science.

• Jacqueline D. Riley, Independence, bachelor of general studies.

• Samuel C. Weber, Independence, bachelor of science.

• Jacob D. Cooper, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science

• Amanda M. Geno, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science

• Alexis R. Guyton, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science

• Timothy J. Hazlett, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science.

• Taylor R. Smith, Lee’s Summit, associate of applied science.

• Allegra C. Wolff, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of music education.