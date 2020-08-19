Independence Police have identified the person killed in a crash last week on Sterling Avenue.

Monica Olenhouse, 28, of Grain Valley, died in a wreck at about 5 p.m. Friday at Sterling Avenue and 19th Street.

A Honda motorcycle westbound on 19th hit a Ford F-250 pickup truck that was northbound on Sterling. The Honda’s driver and his passenger, Olenhouse, were taken to the hospital, where she died.

The pickup truck driver was not reported as injured.

The accident happened just north of where Sterling dips below a railroad overpass. Police have not said if the motorcycle driver went through the stop sign or was driving across Sterling or turning onto it after a stop.