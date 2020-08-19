While attempting to arrest the individual, he attempted to reach for his waistband several times during the altercation. After getting the subject under control, deputies located a handgun in his waistband.

On 08/17/20, deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle at a high rate of speed. Deputies quickly discontinued the pursuit due to high speeds. The motorcycle came back into town several times taunting deputies, troopers and municipal officers and then recklessly sped out of town each time when law enforcement attempted to stop it. Several times the motorcycle ran the stoplights and drove into oncoming lanes creating a substantial risk to motorists. This happened multiple times over the span of three hours. Deputies were eventually able to locate the subject off Willow Creek Road, attempting to turn around in a ditch. While attempting to arrest the individual, he attempted to reach for his waistband several times during the altercation. After getting the subject under control, deputies located a handgun in his waistband. The male subject was placed under arrest without further incident.

Cody Woodruff age 25 of Montreal, Mo was charged with Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony, Resisting Arrest, and Misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated. Woodruff was denied bond and remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility.