Independence neighborhood organizations will host "Chalk the Walk" this weekend, inviting the public to create sidewalk chalk art from the Englewood Arts District to the Independence Square.

Organizers will also reveal a 30-foot mural on the Englewood Arts Center building on Winner Road at 6:30 p.m. Friday as part of Englewood’s regular Third Friday Art Walk.

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, families, individuals, amateurs and professional artists are invited to draw sidewalk art under the theme "Apart But Together" on the sidewalks of the Square, down Lexington Street to Winner Road and throughout Englewood just west of Sterling Avenue. Sidewalk art should be completed by noon Sunday.

Then the public is invited to come out to "walk the chalk" and see the new artwork.

The socially distant outdoor ceremony for the Arts Center mural will be followed by a meet-and-greet with mural artists across the street on Winner Road. The Englewood Arts Center will be in the former Comprehensive Mental Health Services building, which was bought last year by a neighborhood nonprofit Englewood Arts Missouri, and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2021.

The Englewood Arts District, WestIND Connection, Englewood Business Association and Independence Square Association collaborated to host the event.