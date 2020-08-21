Friday

Aug 21, 2020 at 3:21 PM


Tuesday, Aug. 4


Assault


• 5:15 p.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road


Burglary


• 3:40 a.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7


Confined animal


• 7:58 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road


Intoxicated subject


• 9:23 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson Street


Motor vehicle accident


• 11:26 a.m., address not provided


Narcotics


• 2:09 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7


Physical disturbance


• 4:30 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive


Property damage


• 10:38 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7


Stealing


• 12:13 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive


• 3:26 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive


• 8:32 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive


Threats


• 7:13 a.m., 700 block of N.W. Candletree Drive


Warrant


• 2:09 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7


Wednesday, Aug. 5


Arrest


• 10:29 p.m., 5000 block of S. Powell Avenue


Interfering with police


• 10:29 p.m., 5000 block of S. Powell Avenue


Stealing


• 8 p.m., 1100 block of N.W. Arlington Place


Thursday, Aug. 6


Confined animal


• 10:02 a.m., 3200 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Drive


• 2:16 p.m., 3200 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Drive (2)


• 3:39 p.m., 3200 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Drive


• 5:25 p.m., 3200 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Drive


Stealing


• 4:18 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7


• 6:39 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7


Friday, Aug. 7


Animal bite


• 4:40 p.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D.Mize Road


Check welfare


• 1:18 a.m., 2300 block of N.W. Kensington Court


Confined animal


• 8:52 a.m., 3200 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Drive


Intoxicated subject


• 3:07 p.m., address not provided


Motor vehicle accident


• 11:27 a.m., address not provided


• 2:13 p.m., address not provided


Prisoner or medical transport


• 9:14 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.


Private property tow


• 1:04 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Third St.


Property damage


• 12 p.m., 1700 block of S.W. Sunset Avenue


Stealing


• 10 a.m., 1200 block of N.E. Coronado Drive


• 5:15 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Drive


• 9 p.m., S.W. 44th St.


Suspicious circumstances


• 7:45 a.m., 100 block of West Walnut Street


Saturday, Aug. 8


Burglary


• 2:44 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7


• 6:35 a.m., 1500 block of S.W. Skyline Drive


Confined animal


• 11:33 p.m., 3100 block of N.W. Castle Drive


Found property


• 1:32 a.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40


Hit and run


• 8:45 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road


Motor vehicle accident


• 1:51 p.m., address not provided


• 8:26 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40


Motorist assist


• 3:02 p.m., address not provided


Physical disturbance


• 9:09 a.m., 500 block of N.W. Missouri 7


Property damage


• 7:20 a.m., 800 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road


Stealing


• 2:10 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive


• 3:49 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive


Stealing motor vehicle


• 12:25 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive


• 1:49 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive


Trespass


• 3:08 p.m., 100 block of N. First St.


Warrant


• 5:45 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.


Sunday, Aug. 9


Burglary


• 1:44 a.m., 1000 block of W. Main Street


Motor vehicle accident


• 12:26 a.m., address not provided


Stealing


• 3 p.m., 1500 block of S.W. Smith Street


• 5:32 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive


Stealing motor vehicle


• 4:43 a.m., 3200 block of N.W. Canterbury Place


Warrant


• 11 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.


Monday, Aug. 10


Confined animal


• 3:59 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Third Street


Missing person


• 5:27 p.m., 100 block of S.E. Moore Street


Motor vehicle accident


• 2:58 p.m., address not provided


Park check


• 1:26 p.m., 2200 block of N.W. Ashton Drive


Physical disturbance


• 10:15 a.m., 400 block of N.W. Millstone Circle


Sex offense


• 1 a.m., 1000 block of N.W. Delwood Drive


Stealing


• 8 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road


Trespass


• 11:17 p.m., 700 block of N.W. South Outer Road


Tuesday, Aug. 11


Abandoned vehicle


• 12:23 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Quarry Road


Found property


• 8:53 a.m., 400 block of N.W. Fox Hollow Lane


Hit and run


• 7 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Third St.


Missing person


• 7 a.m., 300 block of N.W. Springwood Drive


• 8:19 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Valley Brook Road


Motor vehicle accident


• 6:06 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Sixth Street Terrace


Physical disturbance


• 4:55 p.m., 1000 block of S.W. 17th Street


Threats


• 1:43 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith Street


Warrant


• 3:07 p.m., 200 block of Second Street