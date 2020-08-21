Tuesday, Aug. 4
Assault
• 5:15 p.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road
Burglary
• 3:40 a.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Confined animal
• 7:58 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Intoxicated subject
• 9:23 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson Street
Motor vehicle accident
• 11:26 a.m., address not provided
Narcotics
• 2:09 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Physical disturbance
• 4:30 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive
Property damage
• 10:38 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Stealing
• 12:13 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive
• 3:26 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive
• 8:32 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive
Threats
• 7:13 a.m., 700 block of N.W. Candletree Drive
Warrant
• 2:09 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Arrest
• 10:29 p.m., 5000 block of S. Powell Avenue
Interfering with police
• 10:29 p.m., 5000 block of S. Powell Avenue
Stealing
• 8 p.m., 1100 block of N.W. Arlington Place
Thursday, Aug. 6
Confined animal
• 10:02 a.m., 3200 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Drive
• 2:16 p.m., 3200 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Drive (2)
• 3:39 p.m., 3200 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Drive
• 5:25 p.m., 3200 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Drive
Stealing
• 4:18 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 6:39 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Friday, Aug. 7
Animal bite
• 4:40 p.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D.Mize Road
Check welfare
• 1:18 a.m., 2300 block of N.W. Kensington Court
Confined animal
• 8:52 a.m., 3200 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Drive
Intoxicated subject
• 3:07 p.m., address not provided
Motor vehicle accident
• 11:27 a.m., address not provided
• 2:13 p.m., address not provided
Prisoner or medical transport
• 9:14 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Private property tow
• 1:04 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Third St.
Property damage
• 12 p.m., 1700 block of S.W. Sunset Avenue
Stealing
• 10 a.m., 1200 block of N.E. Coronado Drive
• 5:15 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Drive
• 9 p.m., S.W. 44th St.
Suspicious circumstances
• 7:45 a.m., 100 block of West Walnut Street
Saturday, Aug. 8
Burglary
• 2:44 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 6:35 a.m., 1500 block of S.W. Skyline Drive
Confined animal
• 11:33 p.m., 3100 block of N.W. Castle Drive
Found property
• 1:32 a.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Hit and run
• 8:45 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Motor vehicle accident
• 1:51 p.m., address not provided
• 8:26 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Motorist assist
• 3:02 p.m., address not provided
Physical disturbance
• 9:09 a.m., 500 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Property damage
• 7:20 a.m., 800 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Stealing
• 2:10 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive
• 3:49 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive
Stealing motor vehicle
• 12:25 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive
• 1:49 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive
Trespass
• 3:08 p.m., 100 block of N. First St.
Warrant
• 5:45 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Burglary
• 1:44 a.m., 1000 block of W. Main Street
Motor vehicle accident
• 12:26 a.m., address not provided
Stealing
• 3 p.m., 1500 block of S.W. Smith Street
• 5:32 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive
Stealing motor vehicle
• 4:43 a.m., 3200 block of N.W. Canterbury Place
Warrant
• 11 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Monday, Aug. 10
Confined animal
• 3:59 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Third Street
Missing person
• 5:27 p.m., 100 block of S.E. Moore Street
Motor vehicle accident
• 2:58 p.m., address not provided
Park check
• 1:26 p.m., 2200 block of N.W. Ashton Drive
Physical disturbance
• 10:15 a.m., 400 block of N.W. Millstone Circle
Sex offense
• 1 a.m., 1000 block of N.W. Delwood Drive
Stealing
• 8 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Trespass
• 11:17 p.m., 700 block of N.W. South Outer Road
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Abandoned vehicle
• 12:23 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Quarry Road
Found property
• 8:53 a.m., 400 block of N.W. Fox Hollow Lane
Hit and run
• 7 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Third St.
Missing person
• 7 a.m., 300 block of N.W. Springwood Drive
• 8:19 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Valley Brook Road
Motor vehicle accident
• 6:06 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Sixth Street Terrace
Physical disturbance
• 4:55 p.m., 1000 block of S.W. 17th Street
Threats
• 1:43 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith Street
Warrant
• 3:07 p.m., 200 block of Second Street