Classes start at the University of Missouri on Monday, with many hoping it can avoid the fates of schools including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame, which both closed shortly after reopening because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The university is opening under its "Show Me Renewal" plan. Students began moving into residence halls on Aug. 12.

University administration remains confident, but not everyone on campus is.

"We are expecting the university is going to close down," said Tuhin Haldar, a graduate student pursuing his doctorate in chemistry. He said it was the consensus among graduate assistants and instructors in his circle that the university would be forced to shut down.

"You can’t stop students from partying," Haldar said. "They’re very young, and they don’t understand the consequences of their actions."

Another graduate student, Michael D. Dolson, using the hashtag #ShutDownMizzou tweeted Friday that he had been notified of a student with COVID-19 and predicted it would be the first of many if the university isn’t closed.

Got my first notification that one of my students has COVID-19. Expect it'll be the first of many if .@Munychoi4545 doesn't do the right thing and shut #Mizzou down. #ShutDownMizzou

— Michael D. Olson (@mrmichaeldolson) August 21, 2020

University of Missouri System president and MU Chancellor Mun Choi has said shutting down campus wouldn’t be a "knee-jerk" decision and MU spokesman Christian Basi said many factors will be considered.

"We are not going to pin ourselves to a single number or a single statistic" Basi said.

There are two dozen factors at play in the university’s decision, including caseload, positivity rates, capacity at hospitals, hospitalization rate and supply levels.

"We are going to take into account and watch that very closely so we don’t have to make immediate decisions," Basi said. "We certainly have proven that we can pivot quickly to online learning should that be necessary. If a student winds up contracting the disease, their professors will make sure an alternative form of instruction is available. Those are the types of plans we are providing."

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they are required to notify the MU Student Health Center and their professors within four hours.

"A contact tracer will be in touch with them very quickly," Basi said. "The student will be put in touch with public heatlh professionals and we’re prepared to move students into isolation facilities, where we will feed them and provide them with all the services they need."

Roommates of the infected person may undergo a similar scenario, Basi said.

The university is hiring at least 20 contact tracers and probably a few more to ensure it has the necessary work force to handle cases as they come, Basi said.

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services has partnered with the MU Student Center to work with its contact tracers and disease investigators to ensure they’re using the same data system, said Scott Clardy, health department assistant director.

"We expect cases to go up" with the start of classes, Clardy said.

The health department participates in twice-weekly calls with the university’s incident command and maintains open communication with MU, Clardy said.

Jackson Bailey, a 19-year-old MU freshman from Willow Springs near Springfield, said he hopes MU can avoid a shutdown.

"I would be very upset," he said.

The university is serious about the face covering requirement and he’s seen students written up by resident assistants, Bailey said.

He has taken his mandatory training, which he said was mostly common sense information about social distancing, Bailey said.

He has a combination of online, in-person and blended online and in-person classes, but for any of them he will be in class only one day a week, he said.

He’s fine with that if it can prevent a campus shutdown, Bailey said.

"I think the steps they are taking are correct," he said of university officials.

Some students aren’t happy with their schedules, including one who tweeted that she could have avoided housing costs if she had known her class schedule wouldn’t require her presence.

So Mizzou waited until after the housing cancelation deadlines to tell how our classes would be structured. ALL of my classes are online/ hybrid/ arranged. I have NO obligation to go to my in-person classes & I just found that out today. I could’ve canceled my housing. Scammy....

— Makayla (@_mvkayla) August 19, 2020

Choi defended the scheduling and the decisions made about which classes are blended, which are face-to-face and which are entirely or mainly online. About 65 percent of the classes offered this fall are face-to-face or blended.

Even if a student finds they could have taken all their coursework from home, being on campus is a good idea, he said. They can visit with academic advisers and faculty and be part of the learning communities that are established in residence halls.

"We talked to other universities, and based on what they said about positive is that about 1 to 1.5 percent of students are positive," he said.

That would work out to about 300 to 500 students arriving at MU with COVID-19.

Testing every student, faculty member and staff would consume 40,000 tests and cost $4 million, he said.

The important part, he said, is how the university is prepared for when cases occur and keeping students socially distanced.

The most dangerous locations and situations will be fraternity parties, football games and bars, Bailey said.

Any large gatherings outside of classrooms represent a health threat, Clardy said.

"The biggest risk is when people don’t social distance," he said. "We’ve had some evidence over the summer that people don’t social distance in bars."

The university is proud of the leadership of the Interfraternity Council in banning all gatherings on their properties, Basi said. Fraternities also have moved all their recruiting efforts online.

For football games, face coverings are required in Memorial Stadium and only 25 percent capacity will be allowed. Missouri’s 25 percent capacity is higher than several other SEC programs, including Alabama.

In those situations and others, including bars and parties, personal responsibility is required, Basi said.

"You get into personal responsibility and county regulations," he said. "So do wear masks. Social distance. Monitor your symptoms. These are not extraordinary requests. Allow the community to keep moving forward."

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719