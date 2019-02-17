Sara “Sally” Lindahl, 65, of Columbia, passed on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

Private graveside services were held Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Millersburg Baptist Cemetery in Millersburg.

Sally was born in Kansas City, KS on Dec. 10, 1953 to Rhodes and Billie Sue Barbarick and they preceded her in death.

On Jan. 21, 1972, she married Everett “Butch” Lindahl in Phoenix. She spent her life as a homemaker, mother and loving companion for close to 50 years. Sally was a strong Christian woman who now rests in the care of her Lord Jesus Christ.

Sally is survived by her husband, Butch Lindahl of Columbia; sister, Susan Burns (John) of Columbia; daughter, Shelley Pitts (Glen) of Jefferson City; grandsons, Shawn and Matthew Pitts of Jefferson City; nephew, Joseph Burns (Rhonda) of Auxvasse; and niece, Racheal McDowell (Tom) of Fulton.

Tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.