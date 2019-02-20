Mary Jo (Colley) Lumpp, 84, of Columbia, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

Services will be held at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, Columbia, on Friday, Feb. 22, with a Gathering of Family and Friends at 6:00 p.m. and a Celebration of Life beginning at 7:00 p.m. A private inurnment will take place, at a later date, at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Clark.

She was born Dec. 10, 1934 to Benjamin “Bus” and Maedean (Chism) Colley in rural Howard County. Her parents later moved to Renick, where she attended school. She held different jobs in Moberly and Centralia and later moved to Columbia where she worked as an optician for many years. After retiring, she traveled to several U.S. states, Hong Kong and other parts of China, Japan and Hawaii. Her love for traveling was only surpassed by her love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of and attended Prairie Grove Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Rhonda Richards (Michael Landrum); son, Curtis Smith (Becky); five grandchildren, Casee Adams (Kyle), Korrie Richards (Jermie Pine), Dustin Richards (Stephanie), Brandon Smith and Brady Smith (Ashley). Also, eight great-grandchildren, Seth and Madison Utterback, Brynlee Adams, Mason Anderson, Braegan, Sadie and Grace Richards and Caroline Smith; one brother, Homer Colley (Betty); two step-sons Robert Lumpp (Shiela) and Paul Lumpp; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Nancy Rutledge; a brother, Charles Colley; and her husband, Charles Lumpp.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Prairie Grove Baptist Church, Columbia.

