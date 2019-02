Ola A. Duncan, 67, passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

A celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at H.T. May and Son Funeral Home in Columbia at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.