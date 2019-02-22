John Charles Farmer, 86, of Clark, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 after a long illness.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the St. Pius X Catholic Church, Moberly, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Pius X Catholic Church with Father Phillip Niekamp under the direction of Million Taylor Funeral Homes of Moberly. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

He was born Jan. 2, 1933 in Middletown, OH, to Joseph and Marie Farmer. On Sept. 2, 1961 he and Dottie Gray were married. John was a retired carpenter/builder, farmer and an avid gardener.

Survivors include his wife, Dottie Farmer of Clark; brother, Harold Farmer of Jonesborough, TN; sisters, Rita Poland and husband Tom and Joann Loop and husband Ron of Ohio; daughter-in-law, Beth Farmer; sister-in-laws, Verle Farmer and Betty Farmer; grandchildren, Serena Farmer Brooks of Glasgow, Jonathon Farmer and John Farmer III of Moberly; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; seven adopted great-grandchildren; and two adopted great-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.