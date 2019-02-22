Patrick Joseph Mudd, 89, of Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25 at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Mexico. Burial will follow in St. Brendan Cemetery in Mexico.

Visitation is Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico.

A lifelong resident of Mexico, Pat was born July 16, 1929 to Patrick M. Mudd and Johanna Wilmshorst Mudd. He married Anastasia (Ann) Louise Meinert on Dec. 1, 1951, a loving marriage that has lasted more than 67 years.

Pat began farming after graduating high school in 1947 and, with the exception of two years in the U.S. Army, farmed his entire life in the Mexico area. He was active in 4-H as a project and club leader, serving for a time as president of the 4-H Fair Board. He was also a past member of the MFA Board. Pat and his family were honored as the 1976 Bicentennial 4-H Family for Audrain County, and Pat and Ann also received the 1997 Dale H. Schnarre Rural Citizen Award from the Mexico Chamber of Commerce.

He was a lifetime member of St. Brendan Catholic Church and was a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus, serving one term as Grand Knight.

Pat was playful, fun-loving and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He especially loved coyote hunting with his buddies from north of Mexico.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Mudd of Mexico; six children, Joyce (Jim) Flynn of Duluth, GA, Brenda (Wes) Goodwin of Altamonte Springs, FL, Donna (Danny) Johanning of Columbia, Carol Mudd of Jefferson City, Dale (Donna) Mudd of Mexico and Debbie (Tom) Paule of Ballwin, MO; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with a seventh on the way; and two sisters, Rosalie Mudd and Dorothy (Don) Dick of Mexico.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Brendan Catholic Church, St. Brendan Catholic School or The King’s Daughters Home in Mexico. All may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

