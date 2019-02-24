Betty Jane Slate, 80, of Columbia, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Memorial Funeral Home from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Kummer officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.

Betty was born on Oct. 8, 1938 in Columbia, the daughter of Leno Leonard and Mary Naomi (Rippeto) Lewis who preceded her in death. She was married on Dec. 9, 1954 in Columbia, to Bob Slate who preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 2008.

Betty lived in Columbia her whole life and part of Hickman High School, class of '56. She worked several jobs in her younger days but retired from General Telephone Co.

Betty spent most of her life raising her children. She loved to play softball and the family got in a lot of practice. When she met the Lord in the middle of her life, she discovered a new passion. She also had a large extended family and there were many get-togethers over the years. Betty will be truly missed, but the memories are sweet.

Survivors include her five children, Mary “Jeannie” Miles, Michael D. Slate, Robbie Slate, Carl Slate (Jackie Jacobson) and Jennifer Slate (Randy Bowser) all of Columbia; six grandchildren, Shawn, Michael L., Steven, Ashley, Dillon, and Bailey; eight great-grandchildren; and special friend, Bill Wulff and his family. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Maria Slate; and her sister, Sarah Lewis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Compassus, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.