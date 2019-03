Bonnie Joyce Martin Bohanon, 78, after a long illness, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at the Moberly Nursing and Rehab.

Services celebrating Bonnie’s life will be held on Saturday, March 9, at the 4th Street Theatre in Moberly, starting at 11:00 a.m. The Theatre will be open for early arrivals.

She was born in 1940 in Renick, to Andrew Dickerson Martin and Ethel Fern Utterback Martin.

