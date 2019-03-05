Minnie Pearl Stephens, 99, of Mexico, died at 5:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the King’s Daughters Home in Mexico.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday March 9, 2019, at Pickering Funeral Home with Pastor Bruce Williamson officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Pearl was born May 5, 1919, in Fulton, Mo., the daughter of John and Caroline (Fischer) Rentschler. On July 5, 1941, in Fulton, she married Clark Stephens. Mr. Stephens preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 1996.

Pearl was a graduate of Fulton High School and the Merriwood Beauty College in Jefferson City. She had worked at Beauty Shops in Fulton and Mexico. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening and sewing for the grandchildren. She was a member (since 1946) of the American Legion Post 26 Auxiliary and she was a charter member of the now closed Trinity United Church of Christ in Mexico.

Survivors include two sons, Glen Stephens and wife Mary Beth, Thompson, and John Stephens and wife Ida Mae, Mexico; three grandsons, Joe Stephens and wife Cheryl, Austin, Tex., Matthew Stephens, Duluth, Minn., and Rodger Stephens and wife Michelle, Mexico; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by one sister Dorothy Pasley, one daughter in law Rebecca Stephens, three brothers in law, Richard and Jesse Stephens and Robert Lee (Bob) Pasley; two sisters in law, Lucille Lindsay and Pauline Shiverdecker; and one infant child.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or to the King’s Daughters Home. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.

