Sarah Elizabeth McMahan, 89, of Columbia passed away surrounded by her family at Boone Hospital on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Sarah was born on June 12, 1929 in Harrisburg, to the late Charles and Nina (Forbis) Ronimous. She grew up in Harrisburg and there she attended high school. Sarah married Preston “Pete” McMahan on March 4, 1953 and shared the next 46 years of their lives together until Pete’s passing in 2000.

Sarah was a homemaker who took pride in raising her children and grandchildren and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed playing cards, playing bingo, reading, hosting and attending garage sales, and loved cooking for her family.

She is survived by four daughters, Nina Harrison (Ronnie), Sue Ann Benedict (Dennis), Kay McMahan, and Dorothy McMahan; one son, Gary Lee McMahan; two brothers, H.O. Ronimous (Sue) and Marvin Ronimous (Helen); two sisters, Ann Foley and Carolyn Han (Clarence); seven grandchildren, Philip McMahan (Kathy), Bryan Boyce (Katy), Denver Benedict (Chris), Andrea Gatzemeyer (Tim), Jeremy McMahan, Boyer Nichols, and Derick Benedict; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah was preceded in death by one son, Deny Boy McMahan.

Memorial contributions can be made in Sarah’s name to Hooligan Charitable Riding Group and can be sent to Parker-Millard Funeral Service 12 E. Ash St. Columbia, MO 65203.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.