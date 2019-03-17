Martha Williams, 78, of Columbia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Columbia.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Parker-Millard Funeral Services. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Fifth Street Christian Church.

She was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Boone County, to Jim Palmer and Beatrice Coates.

Martha attended the original Douglass High School. She worked her way up through the food service industry at the University and retired as a Manager of Food Services after 38 years of service. She then retired a second time from Columbia Public Schools as a food service manager. She also did catering with her son at Williams & Williams Catering.

