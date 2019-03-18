Sylvia Rosa Gruenloh, 71, of Cairo, passed away March 13, 2019 at her home. Sylvia was born August 4, 1947 in Sandpoint, Idaho to Gustav Pearson and Agnes Alma Crabb Pearson.

She was united in marriage to George Gruenloh on April 5, 1975 in Florissant, MO. They moved to Cairo where they have resided for forty-four years, working together and raising their family.

Sylvia served her country honorably in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1967 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. She worked as a United States postal clerk until retirement. Sylvia was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Moberly and was very active in taking communion to shut-ins. She also volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels. Sylvia was an excellent gardener and loved being outdoors. She enjoyed long walks around the farm with George, and spending time with her family. Sylvia also excelled at cooking, and the family could hardly wait for Thanksgiving to once again enjoy her delicious homemade stuffing. Some other specialties were her lasagna and potato salad. The family said she was the ultimate nurturer.

Those preceding Sylvia in death are her parents; sister Verna Terrill and brother-in-law Clifford McChesnie.

She is survived by her loving husband George, of the home; children, David (Helen) Terrill, Cairo, Tiffany (Deryl) Gosseen of Wellsville, Angela (Jeff) Rice of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Stanley, Alisha, Trenton and Ethan Stevens all of Cairo, Sadie and Della Gosseen of Wellsville and Natalie Rice of Olathe, KS; siblings, John Pearson, Gus (Kris) Pearson and Alma McChesnie all of Hope, Idaho, Esther (Rolly) Swain of Mattie’s, Washington; Freda (Michael) Wolfe of Hope, Idaho; extended family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Moberly, followed by interment at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville with full military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly.

Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Arthritis National Research Foundation, 5354 E. 2nd Street. Suite 201 Long Beach, CA 90803 or www.curearthritis.org Please specify you want your donation to go to Juvenile Arthritis. Sylvia’s granddaughter Natalie was recently diagnosed with Juvenile Arthritis. She prayed for a cure, and this Foundation is working towards that.

Condolences may be expressed online by “lighting a lantern” at www.pathwaymemorial.com.