Kevan E. Snell, 66, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Visitation will be held Saturday March 30, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. with a celebration of life at 4:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. Following the service, a gathering of friends will be held at Columbia Country Club to continue celebrating Kevan's life.

He was born August 10, 1952, in Columbia, to James Andrew and Dorothy Douglass Snell. He married his beloved wife, Jo Carol Ross Watson, on Jan. 25, 1991.

Kevan graduated from Hickman High School in 1970 and received a Bachelor's degree from Columbia College. He retired from the Columbia School District in 2006, serving 25 years as Director of Business Services and Treasurer to the Board of Education.

Kevan enjoyed vacations with his family, including many trips to Aruba. He loved parasailing with his grandson, Devan, as well as taking him to visit the aquarium, and seeing Hamilton in Chicago. He looked forward to visits with his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim and Nancy Hale, Bob and Jo Watson, and Steve and Melanie Watson, and many nieces and nephews. He relished trips to New York to see Broadway shows and winters with special friends at the Seawinds on Siesta Key in Florida. He was an avid golfer who took many golfing trips with his friends. But in particular, he loved his trips with his son, Michael, where they tried new adventures like gliding and zip-lining in Tahoe.

He was a wonderful father, grandfather and husband and a kind and generous friend to many. He will be missed by all his family and friends.

Kevan is survived by Jo Carol, wife (Columbia); Michael, son (Chicago); Devan, grandson (Chicago); Traci Ketchum, daughter (Kansas City); Jim (Peggy), brother (Branson,).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Boulevard, Columbia, MO 65202 or Central Missouri Food Bank, 2101 Vandiver Drive, Columbia, MO 65202-1910.

