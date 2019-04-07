James Louis Pattillo, 68, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his home.

Visitation is from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Nilson Funeral Home. Memorial Service with Military Honors will follow at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Nilson Funeral Home, with Reverend Heather Morgan officiating.

He was born July 29, 1950, in Kennett, the son of the late Billy Louis Pattillo and Mildred Christine Chatman. On Sept. 22, 1972, James was united in marriage to Shelia Jerrolds, who survives at their home.

James worked as an over-the-road trucker for much of his career, however his family considered him to be a jack of all trades. James enjoyed Nascar Racing and was an avid fisherman. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Along with his wife Shelia, James is survived by his 3 children, sons: James Pattillo (Becca) and Jason Pattillo; a daughter: Rebecca Pattillo; 5 grandchildren: Alexander Pattillo, Damian Patterson, Mercedes Pattillo, Zoe Honovi and Taylor Pattillo; 2 step-grandchildren: Ellie Clapp and Brigid Hollands; 2 great-grandchildren: Gabriela and Isla Pattillo, all reside in Columbia; a brother: David Pattillo of Las Vegas, NV.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Christine; 2 sisters: Mary Roberts and Diane Pattillo.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans charity.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com