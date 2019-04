Mary “Nell” Luker, 77, of Boonville, died April 11, 2019 at Ashley Manor in Boonville.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. May 4, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in New Franklin.

Memorials are suggested to New Franklin Cares Food Pantry.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, Missouri.