Mary Louise Meyer, 91, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Columbia Manor.

Private Services will be held at a later date.

She was born Oct. 13, 1927 in Moberly, the daughter of Cleve and Robena (Wood) Harris. She married Gus T. Meyer in Kansas City on April 28, 1946 and he preceded her in death. Louise was a member of the First Christian Church in Columbia. She worked for Columbia Orthopedic Group as a file clerk for many years.

Survivors include her children, Wayne (Donna) Meyer of Hartsburg, Janita (Joe) Holdren of Harvey's Lake, PA, Lora Andrews of Columbia; one brother, George (Willie) Harris of Marshall; three grandchildren, Gus Andrews, Charlie Andrews and Jessica Holdren; as well as many friends who were like family.

One grandson, Joshua Meyer, also preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to Hospice Compassus or Second Chance-Columbia.

Arrangements are under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.