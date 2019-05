Radiance Mauriesha Wright, 30, of Columbia, and her four children Rondrea, Arleone, Patience and Brya passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service in Columbia. Homegoing Service will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at James River Church West Campus located at 3953 W Farm Road 168 Springfield, MO 65807.

