Thomas “Tom” Mitchell, 72, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home.

Visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at Memorial Funeral Home with funeral services at 3 p.m. and full military honors to follow.

Tom was born on Feb. 2, 1947 in Jacksonville, IL, the son of Mary Greene. Upon completion of high school Tom joined the Navy and proudly served his country. Tom was married to Louise Mitchell who preceded him in death in 2014.

Tom was a man of many talents and interests. He enjoyed fishing, music, Fox News, brokering in real estate and piloting his own plane. He was employed at the Callaway plant and had keen skills in computing. He actually designed and made the family’s first computer. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to all parts of the country. As an adult, he enjoyed a morning ritual of a chocolate bar and a soda for breakfast each day.

Tom is survived by his children, Michael Mitchell, Cheryl Barch, Kat Cunningham (Kent), Cheryl Clausen, Jana Williams, Eric Mitchell and Dawn Mitchell; one sister, Theresa Smith (Herb); one sister in law, Marilyn Mitchell; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; wife; and one brother, Gary Mitchell.

