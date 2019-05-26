Clifford “Gene” Eugene Hamilton, Jr., 76, of Columbia, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.

He was born Oct. 31, 1942 in Mexico, MO to Clifford Eugene Hamilton, Sr. and Mary Faun Shelton Hamilton. Gene grew up in Bachelor, helping on his family’s farm and in his parents’ General Store and Post Office. After graduating from Fulton High School in 1960, he received his undergraduate degree from Westminster College in 1964 and his juris doctorate from the University of Missouri in 1967. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army and his military service stationed him in Germany for two years. He married Mary Marcia Flippen on Aug. 12, 1967, celebrating 51 years of marriage last summer.

In 1970, Gene was appointed Prosecuting Attorney of Callaway County, a position he held for 11 years. The fondest tenure of his career was his being elected in 1982 as Circuit Judge for Boone and Callaway counties, where he served for 28 years until his retirement in 2010. One of his proudest accomplishments was serving as Boone County’s first drug court judge in 1998. Long after he left that role, he would beam with pride and speak passionately about the positive impact that the treatment program has had on so many individuals, families, and the community. During his career he had the honor to serve on a variety of judicial committees, always looking for ways to improve the legal system. As a judge, Gene aspired above all else to be fair, and often said he simply strived to treat others the way he would want to be treated.

One of Gene’s great loves was foxhounds. In 1951, when Gene was nine years old, his father bought their first show dog, and Gene quickly became his dad’s partner as a trainer and judge. In 1985, Gene and his father won the national championship with foxhound, Red Rooster, and Gene returned to win the national title again in 1988 with Red Rooster’s daughter, Jitterbug. Following his win in 1988, Gene sold his entire pack of dogs and never returned as a competitor but continued to judge foxhound shows and serve on the boards of the National Foxhound Association and Chase Publishing Co., for more than 20 years.

Gene’s not-so-hidden talent was his gift of poetry. He would regularly put pen to paper to honor a momentous occasion or accomplishment of a family member, friend or colleague…or to sometimes playfully poke fun at their expense. He was a lifelong deer hunter and looked forward to opening season each year. He was an avid reader, and never missed an opportunity to cheer on his Mizzou Tigers or beloved St. Louis Cardinals. He loved to travel with his wife, and while his daughters were growing up, he was especially fond of educational “vacations,” chauffeuring their station wagon cross-country each summer to visit historical sites and many…many…national parks.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia; his three daughters, Mary Elizabeth (John) Murrell of Maryville, TN, Kathryn Carr (Brian) Morgan of Columbia, and Sarah Victoria (Joe Ritter) Hamilton of Columbia; four grandchildren, Gentry Hamilton Smith, Erin Elizabeth Smith, Evan Joseph Morgan and Henry Carr Morgan; and his beloved miniature schnauzer, Lady.

The Hamilton Family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Keeping Good Company for their hard work, compassionate care and friendship to both Gene and Marcia.

