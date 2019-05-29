Jimmy Dean Lynch, 61, of Centralia, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center.

Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, May 31 at Grandview Baptist Church in Centralia with a Funeral Service to be held at 12 p.m. Interment will be held following the service at Grandview Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jimmy was born on Jan. 11, 1958 in Jefferson City to the late Lowell Dean and Juanita (Humphrey) Lynch. He graduated from Hickman High School and married Sheila Van Deren on Sept. 29, 1984. Jimmy worked at the Columbia Tribune for 35 years. He was a member of the Grandview Baptist Church, enjoyed attending car shows, watching westerns, shooting guns, and especially spending time with his grandchild.

He is survived by his wife Sheila of Centralia; son Cody Dean (Rena) Lynch of Centralia; brother Ricky Dean (Claudia) Lynch of Sturgeon; brother-in-law Ron (La Dell) Van Deren of Hawaii; sister-in-law Sandy (Jerry) Bledsoe of Raytown; grandchild Remington Lynch; nieces and nephews Jesse (Ashley) Lynch, Amy (Tony) Singleton all of Sturgeon, Jennifer (Chase) Roscher, Jill (Mark) Wisniewski all of Greenwood and Melinda (Herman) Wong of Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his honor may be made to American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.