Billie “Bill” R. Sullivan, 85, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Visitation for Bill will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday June 6, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. A Masonic Service and Military Honors will be presented immediately after the memorial service at First Presbyterian Church in Boonville.

Billie Ross Sullivan was born June 18, 1933 in Post, TX, the son of June Ross and Willie Belle Harper Sullivan. He graduated from Post High School in 1950. He earned his bachelor of arts in elementary education from the University of Arizona in 1965 and graduated with a master’s in corrections in 1979 from the University of Central Missouri. Bill married JoAnn Stowe on May 29, 1955. He worked in the oil fields as a roughneck until he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1953–57 in active service, followed by nine years in the Arizona National Guard, achieving the rank of captain. He was USAF Inactive Reserve for 5+ years and Missouri National Guard for 16½ years for a total of 35 years of military service. Bill was a life member of the Military Officers Association of America, retiring from the military on June 30, 1993.

Bill worked from 1962–67 as a principal of a small elementary school in Maverick, AZ in a logging camp on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. He was a classroom teacher in Fair Grove for the school year 1967–68 and was an industrial chemical salesman for three years. He worked for the Department of Corrections as the license plate factory manager at the Jefferson City Correctional Center; the correctional industries supervisor at the Moberly Correctional Center; and, the associate superintendent of operations at Boonville Correctional Center. He retired on July 1, 1997 after over 25 years of service.

Bill was very community minded and served as Boy Scouts scoutmaster in Arizona and Missouri, Democratic precinct committeeman in Arizona and was an EMT in Arizona. He was a member and past worshipful master of Cooper Masonic Lodge #36 AF and AM in Boonville and past district deputy grand master in the Lodge of Missouri. He was a member and past president of the Boonville Kiwanis Club, past district lieutenant governor of Missouri/Arkansas Kiwanis Club, and assisted in establishing Key Clubs for several area high schools; member and past vice president of Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce and served as executive director from 1997 until 2002. Bill served as president of the Riley Equine Center Advisory Board; was a member and ordained elder of the First Presbyterian Church; was a member of the board of directors of Boonville Community Theatre, where he also performed on-stage and worked backstage for several years; served several years on Boonslick Senior Center Board of Directors, including two years as president of the board; served on the original Boonville Sesquicentennial committee and then on the Heritage Days committee for 5+ years. He was a Boonville Ward III City Councilman from 2000–02. He served as a board member for the New Start Domestic Violence Shelter and worked on numerous other ad hoc committees and short-term community service projects. In retirement, Bill loved tending and watching the birds and wildlife in his back yard.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn of the home; daughter, Suzanne (Michael) Holman of San Marcos, TX; son, Ted (Carolyn) Sullivan of Columbia; brother, Pat (Linda) Sullivan of Albuquerque, NM; step-grandsons Alex and Logan Garner of Fulton and Paul Holman of Austin, TX; numerous nieces and nephews, and scores of long-term close friends. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, John David, Jackie Charles and infant Danny Paul.

In lieu of flowers Bill requested a donation to the Masonic Home of Missouri, Central Missouri Food Bank or Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Bank.

