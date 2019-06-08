Tiry Monroe Crane, 77, of Columbia, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Columbia Post-Acute Rehabilitation Center in Columbia, following a prolonged illness.

There will be a reception from 12 to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Visitation will follow from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home with George Peterson and Arlene Leszewski officiating. Private burial will be in Grandview Cemetery near Centralia.

Tiry was born on May 19, 1942 in rural Columbia, the first son of Marion and Wilmoth (Bennett) Crane, who preceded him in death. He was raised on the family farm with his five siblings near Pierpont, and graduated from Hickman High School in 1960. He worked at various occupations during his lifetime, including concrete construction, restaurant ownership, food sales and food production. He retired from Burgers Smokehouse in California, MO in 2007. He was married several times and had five children. Tiry then married Patty Shock on Dec. 21, 1993 in Jefferson City.

Tiry was a big man, unpolished and impulsive. He was incredibly honest and gullible. He thought fast and talked faster and was extremely friendly, and no one remained a stranger for long. His passions were fishing, hunting, music and playing games. He deeply loved his family and truly wanted everyone to be happy.

In August of 2003, Tiry surrendered his life to the Lord at a fellowship meeting in California, MO. Changes soon began. He opened his heart and home to everyone, sought to be a help to anyone in need. The Gospel story was precious to him and he shared his testimony with anyone who would listen. He remained faithful to his profession until his death.

Survivors include his wife, Patty Crane of the home; his five children, Cindy Falco (Joe) of Columbia, Christy McDow (Mark) of Columbia, Angelina Gonzalez of Hallsville, Tiry Crane II of Albuquerque, NM and Lacy Crane of Udall, KS; two brothers, Tim Crane (Loretta) of Columbia and Jeff Crane (Rena) of Columbia; two sisters, Glenda Salmon of Columbia and Becky Strawn (Keith) of Columbia; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Danny Crane; and one sister, Janice Crane.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Wonderland, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

