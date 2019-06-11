Thomas “Tom” Mitchell Douglass III, 71, lifelong Columbia resident, departed on Friday, June 7, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, June 11 at Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia. Burial will be in Columbia City Cemetery in Columbia.

A farmer, realtor, entrepreneur, and MU Founding Families member, Tom loved his native Missouri home.

Tom was a father of four, grandfather of two, and devoted husband of 47 years. He leaves behind his wife Terry; as well as children Theresa “Tara” (Richard Crandall), Thomas IV (Natalie Douglass), Mary Kathleen “Katie” and Gwendelyn “Gwen;” and sisters Bettina Lenoir Douglass and Sascha Eugenia Heidman Greenberg.

He is preceded in death by parents Thomas Mitchell and Bette Heidman Douglass.

Tom will be remembered for his quick wit, spoiling his grandchildren, and loving his family farm. He will be missed by his family and friends.

