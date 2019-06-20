Rosalie Ann Hammers, 93, of Columbia, passed away Monday, June 18, 2019 surrounded by her closest family.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with services following at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery near St. Clair.

She was born on July 3, 1925 in St. Louis. Rosalie met the love of her life, Norman, at a Youth Bible Retreat, and the two were married on Sept. 17, 1948. Upon starting their life together, Norman went on to become a very well-respected Pastor, while Rosalie practiced as a Registered Nurse for over 39 years. Her specialties while nursing included Oncology, Pediatrics and the Women’s Army Corps.

Rosalie had a great love for music and reading, with the Bible being her favorite book to sit down and read daily. Rosalie was a dearly loved member of Prairie Grove Baptist for 30 years where she served as a Sunday School Teacher. Some of her favorite TV shows included the Waltons, Bonanza and Gunsmoke.

Rosalie loved spending time with her family on a daily basis, and would never be one to turn down someone coming to visit her. Her family was the joy of her life.

She is survived by one son, Steve Hammers (wife Debbie Hammers) of St. Ann; Lorna Busby (husband Bill Busby) of Jefferson City; and Karen Haden (husband Hugh Haden) of Williamsburg; ten grandchildren, Carrie Busby, Lanie Busby, Tori (Marcus) Cole, Laurie (Greg) Coleman, Abbi Busby, Jessi Busby, Josh Hammers, Aaron Haden, Holly (Jess) Brodhacker and Jordan Haden; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Hammers; parents, Dewey and Anna Lewis; siblings, Donald Lewis and Kenneth Lewis; and a grandson, Sean Hammers.