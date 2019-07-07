Karl Bruce Goebel, 74, of Columbia, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home in Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Monday, July 8 at Memorial Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia.

He was born in San Diego on Sept. 9, 1945 to Karl and Iris Lubben Goebel, just as World War II was coming to an end. Bruce traveled with his parents as they returned to the Midwest. He grew up in Columbia and attended West Boulevard Jefferson Junior High School and graduated from Hickman High School in 1963. He attended The University of Missouri for two years, then attended the University of Kansas to study architecture. He was initiated into Tau Beta Pi, an engineering Honors Society. He was thrilled when his daughter Sara was also initiated in 2010. His studies were interrupted by an induction into the army. His service was completed two years later when he returned from Vietnam. He then returned to KU and graduated with distinction in 1971. After college he returned to Columbia and he and Shari married in 1973.

Bruce fell in love with architecture in sixth grade, when he saw the design model for the new Trinity Lutheran Church. He had his first job in an architect’s office at age 16. In his 40-years of practice he touched the landscape of Columbia and the surrounding area. Through the years he designed every type of building imaginable, from a simple pole barn, to commercial office buildings and apartments, to the complexities of historic restoration and preservation. Although the average Columbian won’t know the legacy left by Bruce, they interact with his buildings like the Senior Center, the Holiday Inn Executive Center, the Cherry Street Center at 10th and Cherry, and the Columbia Medical Plaza on North Keene St. regularly. Of all the buildings he designed, churches always held a special place in his heart. He cared greatly about making sure the design would meet the needs of the church both now and for the future.

He is survived by his wife Shari; and his daughter Sara Ankea of Kansas City; his sister, Karla and Randy Huck of Columbia; his two brothers-in-law and their wives Ron (Nancy) Wildberger of Texas and Chuck (Barbara) Wildberger of Nevada; and nieces and nephews: Debi, Sarah, Jeff, David, Martha, Mindy, Angie, Brandon and Joe.

He is preceded by his parents Karl and Iris Goebel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Welcome Home a Community for Veterans, c/o Memorial Funeral Home OR Central Missouri Honor Flight, in c/o Memorial Funeral Home.