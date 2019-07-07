Rebecca Jean Kletz departed this life suddenly on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. of a massive subarachnoid hemorrhage stroke at the age of 46.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. on July 12 at The Grove at Williamson Place, 3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Born in Alton, Ill. on Aug. 31, 1972 to the late David Bedwell and Jeanne Locklear, she was a resident of Murfreesboro, and a Subrogation Services Manager for State Farm.

A graduate of Belleville East High School in Illinois, and a Miss Teen Illinois Pageant contestant, she earned an Associate’s Degree from Lewis and Clark Community College and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Olivet Nazarene University. She was the second generation and the second female of her family to complete a college education. Rebecca had earned numerous insurance related advanced certifications while developing her career at State Farm corporate headquarters in Bloomington, Ill. before being transferred to Murfreesboro in 2014.

She was a wonderful mother; cherished daughter; avid reader; talented singer; musician; loved the Florida beaches and was so kind to those that were less advantaged, always giving of her time, talents and genuine compassion.

Rebecca is survived by her mother Jeanne Locklear (Margaret O’Leary) of Columbia; son Cole Bateman, a senior at the University of Alabama-Tuscaloosa; daughter Skye Kletz of Murfreesboro; and brother Craig Brown of St. Robert.

In lieu of flowers and cards, the family requests Memorial Contributions be made in her name to The Saint Thomas Health Foundation, 4220 Harding Pike, Nashville, Tennessee 37205 (https://stthomas.ejoinme.org/Donate) to provide continuing educational opportunities for the Neuro ICU Nurses that passionately cared for her the last days of her life. Rebecca was an organ donor and supporter of Donate Life Tennessee (donatelifetn.org).

The family was served by Nashville Funeral and Cremation.