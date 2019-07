Curtis Lee Fenley, 56, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at University Hospital.

Friends and family will be received from 9 to 10 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Interment will be held following services at Memorial Park Cemetery.

