John Ronald “Ronnie” Payne, 68, of Columbia, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 5 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Pastor Bruce Williamson officiating. Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

He was born on April 5, 1951 in Fulton, the son of the late Emmett Payne, Sr. and the late Margaret Sue (White) Payne.

John was married to Jeanie (Applebee) Payne on March 3, 1978. She survives his passing.

John was a graduate of Fulton High School Class of 1969, and made his living as a real estate agent. A civically minded individual, John was a member of Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club of Columbia and former President of Columbia Board of Realtors. He was passionate about Boy Scouts of America and was a Life Scout from Troop 53 in Fulton. John was also a life-time member of the NRA. John was an avid deal-finder, but found his greatest pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren.

John will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jeanie of Columbia; daughters, Jennifer Scout Gibson (Tobias) of Fulton and Brooke Dennison (Josh) of Columbia; brother, Emmett Payne Jr. (Terri) of Blue Springs; sister, Jean Ashworth (Jerry) of Palm City, Fla.; grandchildren, Jakob and Q Gibson, and Alec, Addie, Aston and Audrie Dennison; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations are suggested to Central Missouri Honor Flight, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.