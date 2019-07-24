Mary LaVonne Williams, 43, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at University Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Sugar Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Harry Williams presiding.

Mary was born on Jan. 30, 1976 in Columbia, the daughter of John Williams and Annette (Johnson) Palmer. She has been united to Brent Thompson for over twenty-five years and he survives in their home.

Mary was employed at J.C. Penney’s for many years, where she managed the women’s department. In her younger years she also did some modeling. She enjoyed reading. She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. She was so proud of her children.

Mary is survived by her husband, Brent Thompson; her children: Breanna Thompson, Brent Thompson, Bethani Thompson and Brielle Thompson; her parents: John Williams and Annette Palmer; her siblings: Elisha Johnson, J.C. Williams, LaShonne Palmer, Damen Palmer and James Palmer; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother, George Otis Williams.

