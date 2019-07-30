Merry “Jill” Coyne, 68, of Columbia, passed away on Monday July 8, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Jill was born to Darold and Dorothy Shelton on Dec. 2, 1950. She married James Coyne on Nov. 23, 1968 and they were married almost 51 years until her death.

She is also survived by two sons, Mike Coyne (Lori) of New Braunfels, Texas and Greg Coyne of Columbia; three grandchildren, Nic, Olivia and Grayson; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Emma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and one sister.