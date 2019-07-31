Keith Dale Bennett, 56, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 2 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service.

Keith was born Aug. 24, 1962 to Kenneth Gay and Rose Jean Salmon Bennett in Columbia. He was previously married to Debi Reeder.

He is survived by his mother, Rose Bennett of Columbia; two brothers, Kenneth Michael Bennett (Kim) of Columbia and Kevin Scott Bennett (Dana) of Fulton; a niece, Jessica Hyler (Claude); a great niece, Khamoni Hyler; a great nephew, Claude Hyler; and his best friend, David Benedict of Hallsville.

Keith was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, on Sept. 11, 2010.

Memorials are suggested to American Liver Foundation, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, Missouri 65202.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.