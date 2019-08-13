John Monroe Siegel, 77, of New Bloomfield, passed away at University of Missouri Hospital on Friday, August 9, 2019.

Memorial Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton, with Reverend Jim Shaver officiating. Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Guthrie Cemetery.

He was born in Kansas City on May 9, 1942, the son of the late Vernon Webster Siegel and the late Lela Ruth (Fisher) Siegel.

John was united in marriage to Rebecca L. (Barnard) Siegel on Aug. 30, 1963. She survives his passing.

John retired from Harbison Walker, where he worked as a laborer. He enjoyed working on lawn mowers, fishing and harassing everyone. Each morning he looked forward to having coffee with his friends at “McSiegels.”

Those remaining to mourn his passing include his wife of 55 years; son, Michael Siegel (Susan McKinney) of Guthrie; daughter, Laura Miller (Tony) of Shamrock; brothers, Jerry L. Siegel (Lois) of Calwood, Jeffery L. Siegel (Glenda) of New Bloomfield; sisters, Joan Keeling (Jim) of New Bloomfield, Jean E. Masek (Larry) of Fulton, Janice K. Brueggeman of Fulton and Joy E. Birkner of Louisiana; friend he considered a brother-in-law, Jack Custard; sister-in-law, Martha Siegel; grandchildren, Cori Tynes (Charles), Cody Miller (Alyssa McMannus), Shannon Siegel (Kara Walker) and Shawn Amber Miller; and great-grandchild, Hazel Tynes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James V. Siegel, Joseph E. Siegel and Jay H. Siegel; sisters, Jackie L. Salmons and her husband Joe, and Judy Mae Webster Veit; and brothers-in-law, Frank Birkner and Gilbert Brueggeman.

Memorial donations are suggested to Guthrie Cemetery, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, or American Diabetes Association, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

