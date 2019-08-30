Robert “Bob” Alan Kintner, 74, of Hallsville, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Centralia. Burial with full military honors will follow in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia. Family and friends are invited to Robert’s Life Celebration at a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church in Centralia.

Bob was born on Oct. 31, 1944 in Topeka, Kan., the son of Melvin Albert and Maxine Isabell (Campbell) Kintner.

On May 4, 1968 in Girard, Kan., he married Wilma Joan Peak, and she survives. They raised their family in Jackson, and for the last 21 years, they lived in Hallsville.

Bob served his country in the United States Army from 1962-1965 where he was a member of the 82nd Airborne.

Bob graduated from Washburn University in Topeka with a bachelors degree in Business Administration. He was employed with the Hartford Insurance Company just after college. Bob spent most of his career working as a senior marketing agent for American States/Safeco and obtained his Certified Insurance Counselor designation.

After retirement, he worked part time for Craig O’Keefe American Family.

Bob really enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing with and following his grandkids activities, making blackberry pie, gardening and playing card games with anyone who he could find and beat.

He was a season ticket holder of the Mizzou Women’s Basketball Team and thoroughly enjoyed watching the games.

While living in Jackson, Bob was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and served on the bus committee for the Immaculate Conception School. Most recently, Bob was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Centralia.

Prior to moving to Columbia, Bob was a leader of the 4-H Club in Jackson, where he ran the food tent at the SEMO Fair in Cape Girardeau, and was a member of the Jackson Missouri Jaycees. One of his proudest moments came with the Jaycees when they sponsored the family of Hung and Phuong Van Nguyen, helping them relocate from Vietnam to America following the Vietnam War.

Along with his wife Wilma, Bob is survived by his children, Cathy Atkins, Patrick Kintner and Daniel Kintner; grandchildren Kaitlyn Atkins, Megan Atkins, Nolan Kintner and Alaina Kintner; brother Mark Kintner; and sisters Sandi DeForge, Patty Smith and Judi Nenninger.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; two nieces, Traci DeForge and Kristina Cizerle; and a brother-in-law, Richard Nenninger.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Holy Spirit Church Building Fund or the Centralia Senior Center, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fentonkendrickfh.com.