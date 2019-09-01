Irene Marie Ethington, 82, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her home in Columbia.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.

Irene was born on May 13, 1937 in Tyrone, the daughter of Alexander Paul and Lillian Edith (Smith) Stacey, who preceded her in death. She was married on Oct. 3, 1959 in Columbia to Russell Ethington, who preceded her in death in 1997. Irene retired from Boone Hospital working in the linen services. She was an avid gardener, card shark and lover of all games. Irene was known as Nanny and loved as Mean Ole Granny.

Survivors include two daughters, Nina Sapp (Kent) of Columbia and Donna Bastian (Robert) of Boonville; one sister, Louis McJunkin of Greenville, S.C.; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Alexander Stacey Jr. and David Stacey; and three sisters, Nina Franklin, Jackie Stacey and Minnie Halsey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202.

