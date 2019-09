Krystina Michele Klucking, 52, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home in Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the funeral home with Rev. Keith Simon officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.

