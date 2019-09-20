Clement Eustace Brooke, Jr., 70, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home.

Friends and family will be received from 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Calvary Episcopal Church, with a Memorial Service following at 11 a.m. at the church.

He was born on May 6, 1949 in Rochester, N.Y. to Clement and Mary (Davis) Brooke Sr.

Clement was a 1967 graduate of University High in Columbia. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Columbia College. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He married Mary Nell Woolfolk on Sept. 3, 1982 in Centralia. Clement worked for Frisella Moving and Storage.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Nell Brooke, of the home; daughter, Claudia (Aaron) Miller; brother, Geoffrey Brooke (Antoinette); sister, Wendy Brooke; brother-in-law, Clyde Bunte; grandchildren, Harrison Miller and Brooke Miller; niece, Emily Brooke; and nephews, Geoffrey Brooke, Jr., Alex Bunte and Craig Bunte.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Alison Bunte; and his best friend, Dale Palmer.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Welcome Home Veterans Organization, 2120 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia, MO 65201, or Calvary Episcopal Church, 123 South Ninth Street, Columbia, MO 65201.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

