Delores Cornell, 84, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her home in Columbia.

Friends and family will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at First Baptist Church with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.

Delores was born on Nov. 16, 1934 in Columbia to Ralph and Fern (Rowland) Williams. She married James A. Cornell on July 8, 1953 in Columbia.

Delores was a lifelong resident of Columbia. She graduated from Hickman High School and attended Christian College. She worked for Columbia Public Schools for over 20 years, spending most of her career as an administrative assistant at Hickman High School.

Delores was a member of Hickman Classmates Lunch Group, and Hickman Employees Lunch Group, which she enjoyed greatly.

Delores is survived by her husband Jim, of the home; one daughter, Brenda Cornell of Lees Summit; two sons, Larry Cornell (Patty) and Don Cornell (Karen), all of Columbia; five grandchildren, Tim Cornell (Kasey), Patrick Cornell (Christina), Chris Cornell (Georgie), Tyler Cornell and Aubrie Cornell; great-grandchildren, Dean Cornell, Marty Cornell, Austin Cornell and Lucy Cornell; and Truman, her cat.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Fern Williams.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tricia, Gloria and the entire Hospice Compassus team.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Hospice Compassus, 3050 Interstate 70 Drive SE Suite 100, Columbia, MO 65201.

